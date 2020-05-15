STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra COVID-19 tally rises to 2307 with over 100 new cases, 28 linked to Koyambedu market

While the number of discharged increased by 60 and now stands at 1252, there were no casualties reported in the last 24 hours

Published: 15th May 2020 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

A resident of Karmika Nagar, a red zone in Vijayawada, being checked for temperature on Wednesday (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh increased to 2307 with another 102 reported in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

Among the 102 cases, 45 (34 from Maharashtra and 11 from Rajasthan) belong to other states. While the number of discharged increased by 60 and now stands at 1252, there were no casualties reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Friday morning, 28 (Chittoor - 13, Nellore - 8, Kurnool - 5, Kadapa - 1 and Anantapur - 1) were people who visited the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai.  

Nellore and Chittoor districts reported 14 cases each taking their tally to 140 and 165 respectively. Nine more cases in Krishna district took the tally there to 360 while eight cases reported in Kurnool took the total number of cases in the district to 599. Three more cases in Vizianagaram took the tally in the district to 7 while two fresh cases in Visakhapatnam took the total number of cases to 68.

Kadapa district tally crossed the 100-mark with two more cases. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 101. One more case in East Godavari took the tally in the district to 52 and four new cases in Anantapur district saw the total number of cases there increase to 122.

Meanwhile, the total number of patients in Andhra Pradesh from other states stands at 150 (Odisha 10, Maharashtra 101, Gujarat - 26, Karnataka 1, West Bengal -1 Rajasthan 11). Out of 60 discharged in the last 24 hours, Kurnool district alone accounted for 27, Guntur 11, Kadapa 7, West Godavari 5, Anantapur 4, Krishna 3 and Nellore 3.

District wise break-up:

Anantapur - 122

Chittoor - 165

East Godavari - 52

Guntur - 404

Kadapa - 101

Krishna - 360

Kurnool - 599

Nellore - 140

Prakasam - 63

Visakhapatnam - 68

West Godavari - 69

Srikakulam - 7

Vizianagaram -  7

Others - 150

