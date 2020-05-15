STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra farmers to get Rs 5,500 under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme

About 49 lakh families will benefit from the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme, under which the first installment would be credited into the farmers’ bank account ahead of the Kharif sowing season.

Published: 15th May 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

HC: Try exempting farmers from NH fee

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite facing a financial crunch and emergency situation emerging out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government will transfer the first installment of YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme into the bank accounts of farmers on May 15.

About 49 lakh families will benefit from the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme, under which the first installment would be credited into the farmers’ bank account ahead of the Kharif sowing season. For the second year in a row, farmers will get financial assistance of Rs 13,500 per annum in three phases — Rs 7,500 till May 15, Rs 4,000 in October and Rs 2,000 on Sankranti. 

The State government has already credited Rs 2,000 into the accounts of the farmers in April , so the remaining Rs 5,500 will be transferred on Friday.  The scheme is also applicable to the tenant farmers belonging to SC, ST, BC and Minorities and those farming endowment and forest lands. 

Rythu Bharosa is one of the nine promises (Navaratnalu) made by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra before the elections. During 2019-20 fiscal, the State government spent Rs 6,534 crore towards Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme, by paying all the three installments. 

For farmers
49 lakh families will benefit from YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme
Rs 13,500 per annum in three phases — Rs 7,500 till May 5, Rs 4,000 in October and Rs 2,000 on Sankranti 
Rs 3,675 crore: Money to be spent by govt for first phase

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
YSR Rythu Bharosa PM Kisan scheme ANdhra Pradesh Farmers Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp