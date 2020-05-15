Appoint public prosecutors at special courts: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to speed up the process of appointing public prosecutors at special courts established under the Disha Act. He was speaking at a review meeting here on Thursday.

“Works for setting up one de-addiction centre in every parliamentary constituency and forensic labs with basic infrastructure should be expedited to dispose off the cases faster. The 11 new teaching colleges should have de-addiction centres,” Jagan said.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Mekatoti Sucharita , Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang, Disha Special Officers Kritika Shukla and Deepika Patil. The officials explained the status of works on special courts, Disha centres, Disha police stations and forensic labs to the CM.