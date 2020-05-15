COVID-19: 27K migrants sent back from Andhra Pradesh, 37K in queue

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The government has sent 27,458 migrant workers from AP to their respective States via Sharmik trains till Thursday and in the next couple of days, another 37,394 migrant workers belonging to six States will be sent through 24 special trains.

Briefing mediapersons on the arrangements being made for sending migrant workers and receiving expatriates from different countries, COVID-19 Task Force Committee chairman MT Krishna Babu said most of the migrant workers stranded in the State belonging to Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. He said almost all the States, except West Bengal, have issued NOCs for transportation of migrant workers from AP to their States. On foreign returnees, he said about 1,028 from the gulf and other countries were coming back to the State in nine flights between May 19 and May 27.

The flights will be landing at Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada airports and the ruturnees will be sent to their respective district reception centres. They will be quarantined in government facilities (free or paid).

“Some of the foreign returnees belonging to AP are landing in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. They will be quarantined there itself. Though we have requested the Telangana government to set up a state reception centre to shift those belonging to AP to the state, we are yet to get permission,” he explained.

To date, 123 people have come from the Gulf and other countries.

A group of 13 AP girl students from Dhaka has reached Chennai airport. “On their request, we approached Tamil Nadu authorities and shifted them to quarantine centres in Nellore,” Krishna Babu said. On the issue of 2,000 people deported from Kuwait, the officer said the Chief Minister wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister and the issue was being followed up. A total of 3.15 lakh applications were received from those who want to return to their States. Except for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, permits were issued to all other States. Krishna Babu ruled out possibility of hike in bus charges and said the focus was on providing a safe journey when the Centre permits restoration of public transport.

Vijayawada: Four flights with foreign returnees have been scheduled to land at the three designated airports across the State on May 20 and May 21. While two flights, one each from Saudi Arabia and London, will land at the Vijayawada International Airport, one flight from Qatar will land at Visakhapatnam and one from Kuwait will land at

Tirupati airport.