Delhi returnee’s relatives, migrant in Andhra's Srikakulam district test coronavirus positive

The total cases in the district rose to seven, while active cases stood at three as on Thursday.

Published: 15th May 2020 08:48 AM

coronavirus, dharavi

For representational purposes (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Most of the coronavirus infectees in Srikakulam district are relatives of a Delhi returnee. On Thursday, another relative, an elderly woman, and a migrant worker were reported to be carrying the virus. 

The total cases in the district rose to seven, while active cases stood at three as on Thursday. Four days ago, three members of the family, including his mother-in-law and sister-in-law, were discharged from the district Covid-19 hospital after recovering. The Delhi returnee, who was under observation at VIMS, was also discharged.

After the man tested positive in TrueNat test, he was quarantined at his in-laws’ house in Kaguvada village of Patapatnam mandal. Even though his in-laws were infected, he, his wife and their infant son had tested negative in the final tests.

Meanwhile, a migrant worker from Sarubujjili mandal, who had returned from Chennai, has also tested positive. He is currently quarantined in the mandal. 

Comments

