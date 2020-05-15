Koyambedu market link to coronavirus case in Andhra Pradesh's Nuzvid  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A truck driver who returned to Nuzvid in Krishna district from Koyambedu market in Chennai, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. With two new cases, the coronavirus count in Krishna district rose to 351.

Nuzvid tahsildar M Suresh Kumar said the State government got a detailed list of truck drivers who recently visited the Koyambedu market as several people who returned from the place tested positive for coronavirus. The medical teams identified the truck driver on Tuesday and collected samples from him. After he tested positive, special teams identified 24 primary and secondary contacts of the truck driver, including his family members.

Samples were collected from the contacts and they were shifted to a quarantine center. The test reports are awaited. The truck driver was admitted to Covid-19 hospital. This took the total number of positive cases in Nuzvid to nine. Of the total number of cases, four patients were discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, Sub-Collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar directed police, revenue, and municipal officials to enforce lockdown strictly in the town till June 8. A politician from Gollapalem Gattu also contracted the virus. Recently, he participated in a funeral. Samples were collected from his family members and they were shifted to a quarantine center, officials said.