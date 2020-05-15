Not a case in 28 days, 75 clusters denotified in Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday decided to denotify 75 clusters out of the total 290 in the State, which has not registered any Covid-19 positive cases in the last 28 days, and gave permission for the resumption of regular activities there. The exit plan for Covid-19 clusters in the State was discussed at a high-level review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. It was decided that in another 90 clusters, which are dormant, the situation will be monitored till May 31 and if there are no cases, they too will be denotified.

In 22 clusters where the number of cases are more, 500 metres as the core area and 500 metres radius as a buffer zone, that is 1 km radius, will be containment zone, where lockdown will be implemented strictly. In 103 clusters where 10 or more cases are reported, the core area will be 200 metre radius and 200 metres thereafter will be buffer zone. Containment measures will be followed here without any relaxation.

The Chief Minister directed officials to prepare Standard Operating Procedure/Protocols to operate theatres, restaurants, public transport and educational institutions as part of the exit plan. He directed the Health Department to deploy one bike at every PHC by July 1 for home delivery of medicines prescribed through telemedicine. On July 1, 1,060 ambulances (108 and 104) will be launched. The officials were asked to develop a mobile app for Rythu Bharosa Kendras by May 30 for market intelligence and procurement of farm produce.

Meanwhile, AP’s Covid count increased to 2,205. Another 68 cases were reported in the last 24 hours ending at 9 am on Thursday. A total of 9,256 samples were tested between 9 am on Wednesday and 9 am on Thursday. As per the media bulletin, out of the 68 cases, 32 are migrant workers and others returned from other States. Among the 36 new cases reported in the State, 21 people (Nellore 12, Chittoor 8, West Godavari 1) visited Koyambedu market in Chennai.

Out of the 36 new cases, 15 were from Nellore, taking the district count to 125. Nine new cases in Chittoor took its tally to 151. Five new cases in Guntur saw the district crossing 400 mark and now it has a total of 404 cases. The number of discharged increased to 1,219 with the addition of 77. Kurnool accounted for 46, Guntur 21, Anantapur 3, West Godavari 2, Krishna 1 and Nellore 1. With one more death in Kurnool, the toll increased to 48.