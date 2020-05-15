STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Not a case in 28 days, 75 clusters denotified in Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

90 more will be denotified if there are no coronavirus cases till month-end 

Published: 15th May 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday decided to denotify 75 clusters out of the total 290 in the State, which has not registered any Covid-19 positive cases in the last 28 days, and gave permission for the resumption of regular activities there. The exit plan for Covid-19 clusters in the State was discussed at a high-level review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. It was decided that in another 90 clusters, which are dormant, the situation will be monitored till May 31 and if there are no cases, they too will be denotified.

In 22 clusters where the number of cases are more, 500 metres as the core area and 500 metres radius as a buffer zone, that is 1 km radius, will be containment zone, where lockdown will be implemented strictly. In 103 clusters where 10 or more cases are reported, the core area will be 200 metre radius and 200 metres thereafter will be buffer zone. Containment measures will be followed here without any relaxation.

The Chief Minister directed officials to prepare Standard Operating Procedure/Protocols to operate theatres, restaurants, public transport and educational institutions as part of the exit plan. He directed the Health Department to deploy one bike at every PHC by July 1 for home delivery of medicines prescribed through telemedicine. On July 1, 1,060 ambulances (108 and 104) will be launched. The officials were asked to develop a mobile app for Rythu Bharosa Kendras by May 30 for market intelligence and procurement of farm produce.

Meanwhile, AP’s Covid count increased to 2,205. Another 68 cases were reported in the last 24 hours ending at 9 am on Thursday. A total of 9,256 samples were tested between 9 am on Wednesday and 9 am on Thursday. As per the media bulletin, out of the 68 cases, 32 are migrant workers and others returned from other States. Among the 36 new cases reported in the State, 21 people (Nellore 12, Chittoor 8, West Godavari 1) visited Koyambedu market in Chennai.

Out of the 36 new cases, 15 were from Nellore, taking the district count to 125. Nine new cases in Chittoor took its tally to 151. Five new cases in Guntur saw the district crossing 400 mark and now it has a total of 404 cases.  The number of discharged increased to 1,219 with the addition of 77. Kurnool accounted for 46, Guntur  21, Anantapur  3, West Godavari 2, Krishna  1 and Nellore 1.  With one more death in Kurnool, the toll increased to 48.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh CM Andhra clusters denotified coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp