Two de-addiction centers set up in Vizag

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two de-addiction centres were set up in the city with Central assistance. Each de-addiction centre will have about 15 beds and each patient will be provided free food and accommodation for a month besides counselling, yoga and other facilities.

Anyone suffering from any substance abuse may call the de-addiction centres and get counselling over phone. The contact numbers of de-addiction centres are Green Valley Foundation, Madhurawada, 9247251126 and New Life Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts, Satyanarayanapuram, Pendurthy, 9848284498.