Uber makes COVID-19 education mandatory for drivers 

The company’s new in-app safety feature will notify drivers to replenish their PPE supply after they have completed a predetermined number of trips.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: To step up safety standards for riders and drivers in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Uber India has launched a comprehensive set of measures, ramped up distribution of PPE to drivers and introduced safety awareness educational video courses for them, according to a statement released here on Thursday. 

The company’s new in-app safety feature will notify drivers to replenish their PPE supply after they have completed a predetermined number of trips. The notification will provide a list of convenient pick-up points and generate a QR code once they select the preferred location. A volunteer will scan the QR code at the designated pick-up location and hand over PPE to drivers.

Uber has sourced more than three million face masks, 1.2 million shower caps, two lakh bottles each of disinfectants and sanitizers for free distribution to all driver-partners across India. In case a driver chooses to source the required PPE themselves, Uber will reimburse the cost. Distribution of PPE has been going on in green and orange zones since the relaxation of the lockdown.

As part of its safety initiatives, Uber has also made it mandatory for driver-partners to complete ride-sharing specific educational videos, highlighting standard operating procedures for vehicle disinfection and other related safety protocols.  The drivers can only take trips, once they have watched these videos to ensure safety protocol is followed by them. Announcing Uber’s new and more stringent safety measures, Head of Central Operations, Uber India SA, Pavan Vaish said the safety of customers who use the platform is of utmost priority.

“Our new distribution technology ensures that drivers can get these safety supplies over a long period of time. We are educating drivers on Covid-19 safety protocols and how to maintain a sanitised and hygienic vehicle for theirs and riders’ safety. After the lockdown is lifted and millions prepare to get back to work, we will redouble our efforts to set industry standards for safety.”

Watch and learn
The drivers can only take trips once they have watched the videos. This is to ensure that safety protocol is followed

