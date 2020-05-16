Centre asks KRMB to have Andhra's Potthireddypadu project stopped till DPRs are examined

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat directed Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to convene a meeting and examine the DPRs pertaining to enhancement of the capacity of existing Pothireddypadu head regulator and planning of other projects to draw water from Srisailam reservoir on Krishna river.

In a letter to BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay, Shekhawat said that he asked KRMB to have DPRs of these projects be examined technical and see if they are as per the provisions of AP State Reorganisation Act 2014.

"Until than KRMB is directed to ask Andhra Pradesh to stop proceeding further on these projects. I have also directed the officials to immediately call for a meeting of the apex council to discuss this and also other matters pertaining to the utilization of waters of River Krishna by both the states," he said in the letter.

Taking objection to the GO 203 issued by Andhra Pradesh government issued on May 5, Bandi Sanjay wrote a letter to Ministry for Jal Shakti on May 12 alleging illegal withdrawal of Krishna waters from Pothireddy Padu.

Following the directions of Shekhawat, KRMB wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Special Chief Secretary on Friday asking him to furnish DPR (Detailed Project Report) of the project envisaged in GO 203. Further, it asked the Andhra Pradesh government to furnish its views on letter written by Telangana Irrigation Principal Secretary Rajat Kumar, objecting to GO 203. Rajat Kumar’s letter was sent to the Special Chief Secretary along with KRMB’s letter.

