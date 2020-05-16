STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre asks KRMB to have Andhra's Potthireddypadu project stopped till DPRs are examined

Te Telanagan BJP unit had written a letter to Ministry for Jal Shakti on May 12 alleging illegal withdrawal of Krishna waters from Pothireddy Padu.

Published: 16th May 2020 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Pothireddypadu Head Regulator

Pothireddypadu Head Regulator

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat directed Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to convene a meeting and examine the DPRs pertaining to enhancement of the capacity of existing Pothireddypadu head regulator and planning of other projects to draw water from Srisailam reservoir on Krishna river.

In a letter to BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay, Shekhawat said that he asked KRMB to have DPRs of these projects be examined technical and see if they are as per the provisions of AP State Reorganisation Act 2014. 

"Until than KRMB is directed to ask Andhra Pradesh to stop proceeding further on these projects.  I have also directed the officials to immediately call for a meeting of the apex council to discuss this and also other matters pertaining to the utilization of waters of River Krishna by both the states," he said in the letter.

ALSO READ| KRMB asks Andhra Pradesh to submit DPR on Pothireddypadu

Taking objection to the GO 203 issued by Andhra Pradesh government issued on May 5, Bandi Sanjay wrote a letter to Ministry for Jal Shakti on May 12 alleging illegal withdrawal of Krishna waters from Pothireddy Padu. 

Following the directions of Shekhawat, KRMB wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Special Chief Secretary on Friday asking him to furnish DPR (Detailed Project Report) of the project envisaged in GO 203.  Further, it asked the Andhra Pradesh government to furnish its views on letter written by Telangana Irrigation Principal Secretary Rajat Kumar, objecting to GO 203. Rajat Kumar’s letter was sent to the Special Chief Secretary along with KRMB’s letter. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Krishna River Management Board Telangana BJP Pothireddypadu Krishna river Srisailam reservoir Ministry of Jal Shakti
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp