Coronavirus: 148 discharged, actives cases come down to 919 in Andhra Pradesh

The number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh increased to 2,307 with the addition of 102 in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.

Published: 16th May 2020 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 09:39 AM

A railway personnel checking the departure time of Rajadhani express from Chennai to New Delhi at Vijayawada railway station. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh increased to 2,307 with the addition of 102 in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday. Among the 102 new cases, 45 (Maharashtra - 34 and Rajasthan - 11) patients were from other States. The total number of cases from other States stands at 150 (Odisha 10, Maharashtra 101, Gujarat - 26, Karnataka 1, West Bengal -1 Rajasthan 11). 

While the number of discharged increased to 1,252 with the addition of 60, no casualties were reported in the last 24 hours. Later in the day, another 88 patients were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,340. 

Out of 148 discharged from Thursday morning to Friday evening across the State, Kurnool district accounted for 77, Anantapur 42, Guntur 11, Kadapa 7, West Godavari 5,  Krishna 3 and Nellore 3. 
According to the medical bulletin issued on by the State Command Control Room on Friday morning, among the 57 cases registered in the State, 28  (Chittoor - 13, Nellore - 8, Kurnool - 5, Kadapa - 1 and Anantapur - 1)  patients have linked to Koyambedu Wholesale market in Chennai. Nellore and Chittoor districts reported 14 cases each, taking their tally to 140 and 165 respectively.

Nine more cases in Krishna took the district count to 360 while eight cases in Kurnool took its aggregate to 599. Two fresh cases in Visakhapatnam took the total number of cases to 68. Kadapa district tally crossed 100-mark with the addition of two cases. One more case was reported in East Godavari and four more were reported in Anantapur district. Three more positive cases were reported in  Vizianagaram district, taking its tally to seven. Of the three, one is a student, while two others are migrant workers.

