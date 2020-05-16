Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney comes to migrant workers’ rescue

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A group of migrant workers, who started from Chennai on foot to go to their native places in Bihar, got a big relief as Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney promised to send them home soon. She came across the group while coming from Tadepalli on Friday after attending a meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office.

On seeing the migrant workers walking on the highway, she stopped her convoy and approached them. The Chief Secretary spoke to them in their mother tongue. The migrant workers informed her their plight and said they left Chennai on foot as no alternative was left to reach their hometowns in Bihar.

After assuring that she would make arrangements to send them back home, the Chief Secretary directed the Joint Collectors of Guntur and Krishna districts to provide shelter to the migrant workers in relief camps and provide them food. Later, she instructed the officials to send the migrant workers to Bihar in a Shramik special train. The migrant workers thanked Sawhney for coming to their rescue during the difficult times of lockdown.