FM slams ‘fake news’, says lockdown, summer increased consumption 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Quashing reports of inflated power bills, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said that the scope for higher bills was lesser as there was no change in the power tariff for those who consume up to 500 units a month. He added that the COVID-19-imposed lockdown and onset of summer resulted in increased power consumption, which reflected the bills of certain sections. He said even those who consume over 500 units a month would see a nominal hike of `0.90 per unit as fixed by the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC).

“Where is the question of excess billing when there is no change in tariff till a consumption of 500 units a month? Due to the COVID-19 crisis and lockdown situation along with hot summer, people are staying at home, resulting in a hike in power consumption. Although the prices of slabs have not gone up, opposition leaders are making false remarks and creating panic among the people.

As the meter readings were done in March, April and May, the average consumption is being calculated with the dynamic pricing. As the three-month bill is to be cut at once, the charges seem to appear higher,” he explained. He noted that the energy department would upload the billing and power consumption details of all 1.45 crore consumers with an objective to clear all apprehensions regarding power bills.

The minister stated that the new tariff has come into effect from April 1 and said that the previous Chandrababu Naidu government was responsible for the crippling power sector in the State by bringing the static method to charge the electricity bills from 2016 to 2019.

“Static slab, which uses previous year’s consumption for grouping purpose, is used nowhere in the country. It was done by Naidu’s regime to generate revenue. After extensive consultation with the stakeholders, the APERC brought a dynamic billing, which is based on previous month’s consumption, to prevent irregularities and benefit the consumers. People will understand dynamic pricing in the next months of June and July and it will clear all the apprehensions,” he clarified.