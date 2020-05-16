STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC stays govt move to distribute house sites to poor in Capital

Notification issued to change Amaravati masterplan and form zone-5 as part of housing for poor scheme suspended by division bench till next hearing on June 17

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday stayed a government notification issued to create a new zone by tweaking the Amaravati master plan. What this means is that government orders to distribute house sites to the poor in five villages -- about 900 acres in all -- stand suspended. The stay orders will be in place till June 17, the next date of hearing.

The government had wanted to bring the land parcel in the five villages - Krishnayapalem, Nidamarru, Kukagallu, Mandadam and Inavolu -- under zone 5 and distribute house sites to the poor. The stay orders were issued by a division bench comprising Justice DVSS Somayajulu, and Justice K Lalitha on a petition filed by a resident of Vijayawada challenging the government move to tweak the Amaravati masterplan.

Senior lawyer Ashok Bhan, appearing for the petitioner, had argued that the government cannot create zone 5 (housing zone) without eliciting public opinion as per law. “The government created the zone without gathering public opinion in villages and municipalities in the region. Hence, the government order to convert 967.25 acres in the five villages for housing purposes is illegal,” he had said.

Advocate General S Sriram, appearing for the government, submitted that the government had acted within the law and asserted that it had every right to tweak the masterplan. He did not agree with the contention that masterplan could be changed only on the recommendations of the local bodies. After hearing both the sides, the division bench said it will conduct a comprehensive hearing on the petition and stayed changes to the masterplan till the next hearing which resumes on June 17. 

