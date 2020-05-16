Kadapa officials seek info on Koyambedu link

By Express News Service

KADAPA: With two more coronavirus positive cases being reported in the district on Friday, the total number of cases rose to 101. Of the two cases, one is linked to Koyambedu market in Chennai and the person hails from Motakatla village in Sambepalli mandal.

It may be mentioned that three drivers who visited the Chennai market were shifted to a quarantine centre, of them one tested positive for coronavirus. According to sources, the health officials have collected 19,406 throat samples so far. Of which, 17,411 returned negative, 101 tested positive and the samples of 1,896 are awaited. As many as 63 persons have been discharged so far and the district has 38 active cases.

Meanwhile, the officials are on alert and appealed to the public to inform the district administration through helplines if they had any contact with Chennai market in recent weeks. It is learnt that as many as 390 persons from the district visited the Koyambedu market recently and the officials are taking steps to conduct tests on all these persons.

One woman from Godugunuru village in Badvel mandal tested positive for virus. On May 6, a couple from Chennai also tested positive for coronavirus. Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan appealed to people to dial 9440796900 for any help. Meanwhile, with COVID-19 positive cases in Kadapa district touching the 101-mark, people are a worried lot. The district is on high alert and enforcing the lockdown strictly in all red zone and containment areas in the district to check the spread of virus.