Krishna district sees dip in crime rate, thanks to lockdown

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid the ongoing fight against coronavirus, there has been a significant reduction in crimes against women in Krishna district. According to police, the crime rate in April has decreased to less than 40 per cent as compared to earlier. As many as 114 and 43 cases of violence against women were reported in March and April, as against 125 in February.

Also, road accidents, assaults and property offences have decreased as people are being restricted to their home due to the ongoing lockdown. While 93 road accidents were reported in February, March and April saw only 77 and 21 cases, respectively.

“The period from March to June is very important as more incidents are reported in these months. This year, such is not the situation. Also, a majority of instances of the crimes against women are domestic violence and petty crimes,” said Krishna SP M Ravindranath Babu.

However, the cases of lockdown violations are on a rise as many venture out for trivial reasons and to buy liquor. “To deter people from flouting the lockdown norms, we have seized their vehicles and filed cases under section 188 of the IPC and other related sections,” the SP added.