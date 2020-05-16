STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Krishna district sees dip in crime rate, thanks to lockdown

Amid the ongoing fight against coronavirus, there has been a significant reduction in crimes against women in Krishna district. 

Published: 16th May 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Amid the ongoing fight against coronavirus, there has been a significant reduction in crimes against women in Krishna district. According to police, the crime rate in April has decreased to less than 40 per cent as compared to earlier. As many as 114 and 43 cases of violence against women were reported in March and April, as against 125 in February.

Also, road accidents, assaults and property offences have decreased as people are being restricted to their home due to the ongoing lockdown. While 93 road accidents were reported in February, March and April saw only 77 and 21 cases, respectively. 

“The period from March to June is very important as more incidents are reported in these months. This year, such is not the situation. Also, a majority of instances of the crimes against women are domestic violence and petty crimes,” said Krishna SP M Ravindranath Babu. 

However, the cases of lockdown violations are on a rise as many venture out for trivial reasons and to buy liquor. “To deter people from flouting the lockdown norms, we have seized their vehicles and filed cases under section 188 of the IPC and other related sections,” the SP added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Krishna district lockdown Lockdown impact COVID-19 Coronavirus Crimes against women
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp