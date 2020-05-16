More recoveries than active cases in Kurnool and Anantapur

By Express News Service

KURNOOL/ANANTAPUR: The number of Covid-19 patients who recovered and were discharged in Kurnool and Anantapur districts surpassed the number of active cases on Friday, bringing smiles to officials and health workers alike. In Kurnool district, 50 people were discharged on Friday evening, the highest on a single day in the district. So far, 393 Covid-19 patients have been discharged, while there are 188 active cases. In all, 599 cases have been recorded in the district.

Kurnool Collector G Veerapandian described the development as a big relief, and expressed hope that the number of active cases will reduce further. Of the 50 people were discharged, 17 were in the Chaitanya College Covid Care Centre, 12 in the Shantiram District Covid hospital, and nine each in the Viswabharti District Covid Hospital and Kurnool GGH.

All those who were discharged were given `2,000 and packets of food, and sent home in ambulances. The Collector appreciated the efforts of doctors, paramedics and other health workers. In neighbouring Anantapur district, 38 people were discharged from two hospitals on Friday after they tested negative for coronavirus twice. Of the 38, as many as 36 were discharged from Bathalapalli RDT Hospital, and the rest from KIMS Saveera Hospital.

So far, 94 Covid-19 patients have been discharged in the district, while the number of active cases is 24. The development brought cheer to health workers. BC Welfare Minister M Sankaranarayana, Collector Gandham Chandrudu, Joint Collector Nisanth Kumar, MPs Talari Rangaiah, and Gorantla Madhav and RDT director Moncho Ferrer interacted with those who recovered. Of the 36 who were discharged, 23 hail from Gujarat, 10 from Hindupur, three from Anantapur, and one each from Gooty and Setturu.

102 more cases across state

The number of cases in AP has risen to 2,307, with 102 reported in the 24 hours ending 9 am Friday. In the same period, 60 people recovered and were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 1,252. Later in the day, 88 more people recovered. No casualties linked to Covid-19 were reported on Friday