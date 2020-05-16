STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mystery shrouds death of Special Branch DSP

Special Branch DSP Krishna Varma, who was working in Srikakulam, died under suspicious circumstances at his residence at Appu Ghar on Beach Road here on Friday.

Published: 16th May 2020 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 08:53 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Special Branch DSP Krishna Varma, who was working in Srikakulam, died under suspicious circumstances at his residence at Appu Ghar on Beach Road here on Friday. MVP police registered a case under suspicious death and are investigating into it. Upon learning about the death of the DSP, Srikakulam SP RN Ammireddy went to his residence in Visakhapatnam and consoled his family members. 

After paying tributes to the departed officer, the SP recalled the contributions of Varma to the department. He said that Varma was a 1991 batch SI and was promoted as CI in 2007 and DSP in 2014. He was a native of Vizianagaram district and is survived by two sons. He took charge as Special Branch DSP of Srikakulam in January last year. Varma was sincere and committed to the duty, the SP said.

