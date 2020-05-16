Newly-wed couples in Kurnool sent to home isolation

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Two newly-wed couples were stamped ‘home quarantine’ by police at a border check post between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Friday as per Covid-19 norms. According to information, a young man of Pagidala in Kurnool district married a woman of Pendavelli in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana at his native village on Friday.

A youth of Yemmiganur, who is an employee of Vishaka steel plant, also entered into a wedlock with a woman of Devarkadra in Mahabubnagar district at his hometown on Thursday. The two marriages were attended by limited number of relatives.

As per the tradition, the newlywed couples left for the brides’ native places at Pendavelli and Devarkadra in cars. When they reached Pullur toll plaza on National Highway 44, the police stopped them for Covid-19 tests. After thermal screening, the border check post officials ‘confirmed’ that members of the two marriage parties do not have any symptoms of coronavirus. But they were asked to be under home quarantine.

However, the newlywed couples were stamped ‘home quarantine’ by the check post staff. A police official stated that as per the direction of their higher-ups, they started stamping people crossing the inter-state border to be under home quarantine for 14 days.

