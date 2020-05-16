Prakasam has no more active cases

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: With no fresh case reported in Prakasam district for the sixth consecutive day on Friday, the corona count, which stood at 63 in Prakasam district at one time is now down to zero.The last patient was discharged from the district COVID-19 hospital on Friday evening. GGH superintendent Dr Sriramulu, deputy superintendent Dr Muralikrishna Reddy, Covid-19 nodal officer Dr John Richards and other officials enquired about his health condition.

The authorities of Ongole Government General Hospital (GGH-RIMS) discharged two Covid-19 positive patients on Thursday. The last patient was discharged on Friday evening as he tested negative twice, said Muralikrishna.

The district authorities directed the medical and health department staff to conduct the 4th phase of door-to-door survey. District Collector Pola Bhaskar interacted with the medical and health department staff and mandal-level officials through a video conference and instructed them to complete the process at the earliest. He pointed out that the data of 3,600 persons under the 90 PHC limits was not yet updated and directed them to complete the task immediately.