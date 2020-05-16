STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam has no more active cases

With no fresh case reported in Prakasam district for the sixth consecutive day on Friday, the corona count, which stood at 63 in Prakasam district at one time is now down to zero.

Published: 16th May 2020 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

With discharge of one more positive patient from district COVID-19 hospital in Ongole on Friday, there are zero active cases in Prakasam district | Express

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: With no fresh case reported in Prakasam district for the sixth consecutive day on Friday, the corona count, which stood at 63 in Prakasam district at one time is now down to zero.The last patient was discharged from the district COVID-19 hospital on Friday evening. GGH superintendent Dr Sriramulu, deputy superintendent Dr Muralikrishna Reddy, Covid-19 nodal officer Dr John Richards and other officials enquired about his health condition. 

The authorities of Ongole Government General Hospital (GGH-RIMS) discharged two Covid-19 positive patients on Thursday. The last patient was discharged on Friday evening as he tested negative twice, said Muralikrishna.

The district authorities directed the medical and health department staff to conduct the 4th phase of door-to-door survey. District Collector Pola Bhaskar interacted with the medical and health department staff and mandal-level officials through a video conference and instructed them to complete the process at the earliest. He pointed out that the data of 3,600 persons under the 90 PHC limits was not yet updated and directed them to complete the task immediately. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp