Redevelopment of Tirupati, Nellore railway station gains pace 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has concluded online pre-bid meetings for the redevelopment of Nellore and Tirupati railway stations. The RLDA estimated the total cost of the projects to be Rs 130 crore for Nellore and Rs 510 crore for Tirupati, including the cost of the station development portion — Rs 53 crore for Nellore and Rs 230 crore for Tirupati.

The tender for the same will be awarded by mid-June. Around 25 to 30 prominent firms such as GMR, Oberoi, Ambience, Adani Group, Godrej Properties, Reliance Infra, Sobha, Brigade and Embassy Group participated in the pre-bid meetings. Earlier, the RLDA had floated an RFP (Request for Proposal) inviting bids for the selection of a suitable public or private entity for re-development of Nellore and Tirupati railway stations.

Both stations will be redeveloped under PPP (Public-Private Partnership) mode. The redeveloped stations will have administrative areas, miscellaneous technical area, security, and station operation staff areas besides amenities for passengers such as shopping and hospitality centres, food court, cloakroom, dormitories and executive lounges.

“Amidst the lockdown induced by COVID-19, we conducted online pre-bid meetings for both Nellore and Tirupati successfully. This is in line with our commitment to ensure seamless operations during this unprecedented time. We have also started the online tender process,” said RLDA vice-chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja.