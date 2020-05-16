STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Redevelopment of Tirupati, Nellore railway station gains pace 

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has concluded online pre-bid meetings for the redevelopment of Nellore and Tirupati railway stations.

Published: 16th May 2020 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Railway tracks

For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has concluded online pre-bid meetings for the redevelopment of Nellore and Tirupati railway stations. The RLDA estimated the total cost of the projects to be Rs 130 crore for Nellore and Rs 510 crore for Tirupati, including the cost of the station development portion — Rs 53 crore for Nellore and Rs 230 crore for Tirupati.

The tender for the same will be awarded by mid-June. Around 25 to 30 prominent firms such as GMR, Oberoi, Ambience, Adani Group, Godrej Properties, Reliance Infra, Sobha, Brigade and Embassy Group participated in the pre-bid meetings. Earlier, the RLDA had floated an RFP (Request for Proposal) inviting bids for the selection of a suitable public or private entity for re-development of Nellore and Tirupati railway stations.

Both stations will be redeveloped under PPP (Public-Private Partnership) mode. The redeveloped stations will have administrative areas, miscellaneous technical area, security, and station operation staff areas besides amenities for passengers such as shopping and hospitality centres, food court, cloakroom, dormitories and executive lounges. 

“Amidst the lockdown induced by COVID-19, we conducted online pre-bid meetings for both Nellore and Tirupati successfully. This is in line with our commitment to ensure seamless operations during this unprecedented time. We have also started the online tender process,” said RLDA vice-chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RLDA Tirupati Nellore Indian Railway
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp