APSRTC postpones operation of special buses

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has temporarily postponed its decision of operating special buses from Saturday to bring back the natives of the State stranded in Telangana. APSRTC was asked by the government to operate special bus services from Hyderabad to various destinations in the State, but with a condition - to stay in a quarantine centre for 14 days after they reach their destination.

It was initially decided to operate special bus services from LB Nagar, Miyapur-Bollaram crossroads, Kukatpally, Kukatpally Housing Board Colony and other localities in Hyderabad to various destinations in the State.

Around 13,000 people in Telangana registered themselves on Spandana website of the government to return to AP. Of them, 8,000 were from Hyderabad and 5,000 were from Ranga Reddy district.

“Due to various reasons, the Corporation has temporarily postponed the operation of special buses from Hyderabad to the State. We will communicate to the public about the date and timings of the operation of special buses, to bring back the natives of the State stranded in Telangana,” said an official statement issued by the APSRTC on Friday.