Toll rises to 10, ex gratia enhanced to `10 lakh

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The toll in the tractor electrocution incident in Machavaram of Prakasam district rose to 10 with one more person succumbing to injuries on Friday. The victims were returning after work in chilly plantations when the mishap occurred.

Chilli field owner and tractor-owner-cum-driver Nalluru Chenchaiah (38) breathed his last, while undergoing treatment at the Ongole Government General Hospital in the early hours of Friday. The government has enhanced compensation to `10 lakh to kin of each victim. The GGH doctors handed over the bodies to the family members after post-mortem.

Earlier, ministers Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Adimulapu Suresh, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLA Sudhakar Babu, along with District Collector Pola Bhaskar and other officials, visited the two victims undergoing treatment at the trauma care unit in government general hospital. They directed the hospital authorities to provide better medical care to the injured.

