We have no other go but to take to road: Migrant workers

The exodus started after the Prime Minister gave a hint that the nationwide lockdown will be extended further to combat coronavirus.

Migrant workers travelling on bicycles from Vijayawada to Madhya Pradesh reach Visakhapatnam on Friday. They have to cover over 1,000 km more I G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: There is a continuous flow of migrant workers going to their native places on the national highway. Most of them either started from Chennai or Vijayawada and are heading towards Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. A group of migrants were seen pedalling their way from Vijayawada to Madhya Pradesh on bicycles on Friday.

The exodus started after the Prime Minister gave a hint that the nationwide lockdown will be extended further to combat coronavirus. Meer, who is heading the team, said all of them were depressed due to the prolonged lockdown. They could hardly manage to get a square meal a day since imposition of the lockdown in March. Rajesh, who is in his late twenties, said they decided to stay at workplace when lockdown was clamped.

They lost hope of revival and getting employment as lockdown was continuing for more days, he said. For him it was like an expedition though the journey was quite strenuous and painful. “We are carrying biscuits and water and accepting food given by philanthropists en route to survive,” he said. 
Another group of 15 workers, who started from Chennai two weeks ago, were seen walking all the way to their native places in Odisha.

The workers said they started from Chennai with the hope that they might get some transportation on the way. But they did not get any help, said Abinash, who is carrying a heavy bag on his head. He said they were sustaining with bananas and pounded rice. They were getting some help on the way as some philanthropists came forward to provide food and shelter at night, Biswas, another migrant worker said.
He said they had come across so many fellow workers who were going to their native places braving the sun and hunger. He said the series of lockdown caused immense misery to them and their family members, who are staying thousands of miles away. However, he said he was happy that they reached Visakhapatnam and confident of reaching home, which is just 150 km away in Odisha, in three days.

