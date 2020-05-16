Lockdown: Workbooks to keep school students busy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government is organising various online classes for students. However, as many students do not have smartphones or other infrastructure, the government designed special workbooks under the Abhyasa programme, said GVMC commissioner G Srijana in a release.

The workbook will have worksheets where students can answer some questions and bits. The ward volunteers, teachers and ward education secretary will deliver these workbooks to the students at their doorstep. They will also collect back the books after two or three days. The teachers will review these worksheets and inform students.