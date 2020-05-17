STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
50 COVID-19 cases reported from Vizag in 15 days

On Saturday, while four more persons were reported to be infected, one death due to the virus was also recorded. 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 50 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from Visakhapatnam district in the last 15 days. On Saturday, while four more persons were reported to be infected, one death due to the virus was also recorded. 

Among the four, three are migrant workers and one is a 61-year-old man from Bangarumetta in Allipuram. Two of the migrants, who hail from Bylupudi village in Cheedikada village, worked in Tamil Nadu and had reached Visakhapatnam a few days ago. They had walked till Rajamahendravaram, where the officials had quarantined them. Upon reaching Cheedikada, they were quarantined again.

The third migrant from Dibidi in Butchayyapeta mandal had also come from Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the two cases on Thursday were reported from Gajula Veedhi in Poorna Market area. All their primary contacts have been traced and quarantined at Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD).

Superintendent of police Attada Babujee reviewed the containment measures in Bylupudi and Dibbidi. He asked the police not to allow any one from the two villages go out and at the same time not to allow outsiders into villages. Anakapalle DSP K Sravani accompanied the SP.

Migrants’ return a big worry in Adoni
Kurnool: Residents of Adoni division in Kurnool district are in the grip of fear as 16 coronavirus positive cases were reported in the town in the last five days. The return of 50,000 migrant workers from various parts of the country and Koyambedu link led to the spike in number of positive cases in the division. District Collector G Veerapandian has been closely monitoring the situation.  

While nine positive cases were reported in Adoni town alone, one case each was reported in Yemmiganur, Aspari, Gonegandla, Kowthalam and Tuggali and two cases at Kosigi in Adoni division.  District medical and health officer Dr Rama Giddaiah said that they are laying special focus on Adoni divison to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He said they are tracing contacts of patients, conducting tests and shifting them to quarantine centres.

