After lockdown, no theertham, satagopam at Andhra temples with Aadhar cards 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After the lockdown is lifted, Aadhaar cards for darshan at all major temples in the State will be made mandatory. ‘Antaralaya darshan’ and ‘garbhalaya darshan’ (entry into the sanctum sanctorum) will not be allowed for some time. There will be restrictions on ‘satari’ and ‘theertham’ customs too. All temples, including Tirumala, Srisailam and Vijayawada’s Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple, are shut ever since lockdown was imposed. Anticipating more relaxation from lockdown in near future, the Endowments Department has issued certain guidelines to be followed by the temple authorities when darshan commences.

The department is likely to introduce time slot darshan between 6 am and 6 pm. Only 250 devotees are allowed for darshan per hour. A devotee intending to have darshan at a major temple would be required to send an SMS to a designated phone number, requesting allotment of darshan timing. In the message, he/she will have to furnish details such as Aadhaar number and the preferred time slot. The devotee would have to produce his/her Aadhaar card at the time of darshan.

In a memo issued to executive officers of all major temples, the Endowments commissioner explained the steps to be taken for maintenance of financial resources of temples in an optimum manner and also the safety measures to be taken to contain the spread of coronavirus when darshan restarts in temples in the coming days. As per the instructions, the temples shall provide time slot darshan. “Every day evening, time slot allotment can be made for the next day and can be communicated to the persons who have sent request by way of SMS to their mobile phones. Even after restarting darshan to devotees, Anataralaya and Garbhalaya darshan can be avoided for the time being,’’ the circular said.

Offering ‘satagopam’ and ‘theertham’ (holy water given in temples) may be avoided for time being as minimum physical distance is to be maintained for the safety of archakas. “Satari and theertham can be arranged as usual after the situation becomes normal,’’ the circular to the EOs said. As part of the physical distance measures, the Endowments commissioner said that disinfectant tunnels shall be installed wherever feasible and facility shall be provided for devotees to wash their feet, taps for hand wash with soap or sanitiser with foot operated stands at all entry points. The EOs should ensure that the nozzles are fixed on both sides of disinfectant tunnels so that the solution is sprayed from shoulders and below only without wetting the eyes and face.

Planning and financial discipline for temples

EOs asked to prepare a plan of action for the lockdown and post-lockdown period Month-wise financial planning for May, June and July taking into consideration probable income and expenditure (irrespective of budget sanctions given, the EOs shall reduce expenditure under various heads to the maximum possible extent in view of the steep fall in income) To mobilise financial resources, increase online subscriptions for Paroksha sevas in the temples and give publicity for such sevas