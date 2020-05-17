Andhra COVID-19 death toll reaches 50, total cases at 2380

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Another 25 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours till 9 am on Sunday morning took and the total number of cases in the state reached 2,380. The number of people succumbed to the virus touched the 50 mark with another casualty reported in Krishna district.

In all 9,880 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Sunday morning, the number of discharged till Sunday morning touched 1,433 with another 103 patients making a recovery and sent home. Out of the 103 patients recovered, Krishna district accounted for 42, Guntur - 18, Kurnool -15, Nellore - 13, Visakhapatnam - 7, West Godavari - 3, Kadapa - 3, East Godavari - 1 and Anantapur 1.

Among the 150 cases from other states, 23 belonging to Gujarat recovered and discharged, taking the total active cases among the cases from other states to 127. Hence the cumulative number discharged now stands at 1456. Among the 25 new cases reported, five were those people who visited Koymbedu in Chennai. Three of them were from Prakasam, one each from Chittoor and Kurnool.

When the district-wise tally is taken into consideration, four new cases each were reported in Chittoor and Guntur taking the tally in those districts to 177 and 417 respectively. With three new cases, the tally in Kurnool touched 611 Three new cases in Prakasam took the total number of cases in the district to 66 and three new cases in Visakhapatnam took the tally of the district to 75. Seven new cases in Srikakulam, saw the total number of cases double from 7 to 14. One case reported in Nellore saw the district’s tally touch 150 mark.