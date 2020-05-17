STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 lockdown: 22 lakh receive ration on day one of fourth phase 

Each consumer was provided with a time slot coupon for collecting their ration for keeping social distancing. 

Published: 17th May 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

A beneficiary receives ration in Vijayawada on Saturday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 22.19 lakh ration card holders received the fourth phase of ration supply under the Public Distribution System (PDS), which began at 28,354 fair price (FP) shops and 15,332 extension counters on Saturday on a time slot basis. Each consumer was provided with a time slot coupon for collecting their ration for keeping social distancing. 

As announced, each cardholder is being   provided five kg rice and one kg chickpeas through 28,354 ration counters and 22,19,125 families received their ration on the first day. Around 2.53 lakh card holders availed the benefit in Anantapur district, highest in the State, while 19,821 card holders availed the benefit in Srikakulam, the lowest.  

In the fourth phase, 30,996.533 metric tonnes of rice and 1,664.344 metric tonnes of chickpeas were distributed on Day One.  For the first time, the distribution was started as early as 6 am. The State government has taken measures to supply essentials for all the ration card holders in the ongoing lockdown period and added more ration counters to avoid rush. So far, three phases of distribution have been completed and the fourth phase of distribution is going on. 

In addition to the existing 1,47,24,017 families, nearly 81,862 who have applied for cards, are also being provided with ration supplies. As per the directions of the State government, ration dealers have taken all the precautionary measures by placing sanitizer, hand wash and water at the ration shops to check the spread of coronavirus. 

Free rice, chickpeas   1,47,24,017
white ration card holders in State 22,19,125
cardholders availed free ration on the first day of fourth phase supply  30, 996.53 MT 
rice distributed on Day One  
1,664.34  MT Chickpeas distributed on Day One
2,53,020 ration card holders availed the benefit in Anantapur, highest in the State
19,821 ration card holders availed the benefit in Srikakulam, lowest in the State

