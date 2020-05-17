Depression in Bay of Bengal to bring light showers to coastal districts

By Express News Service

Under the influence of depression formed in the southeast Bay of Bengal, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places in coastal districts till Sunday morning and at isolated places till Monday morning

IMD Amaravati has issued a warning that thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely to occur at isolated places and heavy rainfall at isolated places till Sunday morning in north coastal districts

With the impact of the depression, several parts of the State witnessed a drop in temperatures and chill winds bringing some respite to the people from the hot and humid conditions

Meanwhile, Eastern Naval Command is fully geared up to render assistance as the depression over South Eastern Bay of Bengal presently at about 1,000 km South of Paradip is likely to intensify rapidly into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours

Indian Naval ships at Visakhapatnam are standing-by to proceed to the most affected areas to undertake humanitarian aid distress relief (HADR), evacuation, logistic support including providing medical aid. These ships are embarked with additional divers, doctors, inflatable rubber boats and relief material that include food, tentage, clothes, medicines, blankets etc, in sufficient quantities.