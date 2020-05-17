STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Left in the dark by government about their trip home, migrants keeps Andhra officials on their toes 

Till Friday, Vijayawada officials registered the migrants’ details at the sub-collector’s office, but did not explain them the procedure of relocation. 

Jharkhand natives leave for their home state on bicycles, from Tirupati on Saturday I Madhav K

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Though several arrangements are put in place by the state government and district administrations, many migrant workers are determined to continue their journey to their home states on foot. Though officials say that the migrants are impatient and hell-bent on walking, those who have registered to go home say that the officials are not assuring them enough as to when and how will they be sent back.

“We registered our names thrice, but have not got any response in the last one month. Finally, we decided to walk back home,” said 22-year-old Madhu from Odisha, who, along with his family, had started walking from Chennai.

However, after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to ensure that all facilities are provided to the migrants and, also, explain them the complete procedure of re-locating them to their home states, the situation outside the sub-collector’s office changed. Policemen, who earlier forced the migrants to vacate the office premises, dealt with them more patiently. 

After the CM issued new guidelines, the policemen have begun shifting the migrants to relief camps and quarantine centres. “We stop and tell them that transportation will be arranged to take them to their hometown. We are shifting them to relief camps and quarantine centres where food and water are available in plenty,” a police officer said. Sub-collector Dhyanchandra H M said the migrants’ impatience is the only reason for the worsening situation. 

“We have told them that we are making arrangements. We have already sent back more than 6,000 migrants from the district to other states. There is big procedure to be followed to send them back.” “On top of that, no-objection certificates are required from the receiving states. Them (migrants) being impatient will only create trouble,” the official observed.  “The district administration is making all possible efforts to help the workers in distress. We are providing them food, water and shelter and arranging for their transportation, too. Them gathering outside government offices paint a completely opposite picture,” the sub-collector added.

25 relief camps set up
Vijayawada: Krishna administration on Saturday arranged 25 temporary relief camps in various parts of the district to provide refreshments to migrants walking home. Collector A Md Imtiaz, accompanied by MEPMA project director N Surya Prakash, inspected the relief camps set up at Krishna Varadhi, Benz Circle and Ramavarrapadu.

Speaking on the occasion, Imtiaz said: “On the direction of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the district administration arranged 25 relief camps between Jaggaiahpet check post and Bapulapadu to offer refreshments and medical service to migrant workers. In addition, the district has 20 shelter homes for destitute and migrants. Special buses are being operated to shift them to the nearby shelter home.” Stating that 200 Bihar migrants were sent home on Friday night, Imitiaz said the administration was, at present, collecting details of all such persons in the district and would send the list to the government

