Lockdown: Andhra Pradesh swings into action as CM interferes, migrants get free bus rides

The government plans 22 Shramik trains during this week for 33000 people and NOCs from the receiving states are being pursued.

migrants

A group of migrant workers carrying water for the Shramik express journey at the Visakhapatanam. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hours after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the official machinery to come to the rescue of the migrant workers who are walking long distances on the road to reach their native places, officials swung into action and transported 902 migrant workers to Odisha from various parts of the state.

On Saturday night, officials arranged free buses from various parts and transported 470 migrants belonging to Odisha from Prakasam in 10 buses, 410 from Krishna in 16 buses and 22 from Srikakulam to Odisha in another one. Similarly, on Sunday, arrangements are being made to send 450 Odisha migrants from Guntur district and 52 from Krishna to Ganjam of Odisha in AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses.

This comes after AP state Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney had discussions with her Odisha counterpart who agreed to receive the migrant workers of Odisha at Ganjam. Meanwhile, at a review by Jagan Mohan Reddy on the arrangements made to transport migrant labours to their destinations, officials said during the past three days, around 4661 migrant labour proceeding to their native places by foot were stopped at various check posts and shifted to 62 relief centres.

Among them, 485 people were walking to various districts of AP while the remaining 4176 belongs to other states. These migrant workers are from Odisha (966), Bihar (815), UP (1012), Jharkhand (576) and Chattisgarh (331) among other states.

On Sunday, five Shramik special trains will leave from the state to transport 7500 migrants to their destinations. The government planned another 22 Shramik trains during this week for 33000 people and NOCs from the receiving states are being pursued. The migrant labourers presently staying in relief centres will be given topmost priority and shifted to their native places.

Till now, 31 Shramik trains have left from AP transporting 39000 people to different destinations and these include nine to Bihar, five to Odisha, four each to UP, Jharkhand and Rajasthan, three to Maharastra and one each to Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, officials told the Chief Minister. Jagan asked officials to ensure that the migrants are provided with food, water and all basic facilities.

"Do not think about the cost involved in making arrangements for the migrant workers who are going by walk for long distances. This is the time to show humanity,'' he said while directing officials to organise buses on the highways to pick migrants and shift them to the nearest relief centres. Officials said all the police check posts are provided with staff from the revenue department to counsel the migrant labour to come to relief centres with a promise to send them by Shramik trains.

"A total of 79 food counters are organized along the NH nearer to the checkpoints to give the passing migrants food and water. Similarly, Collectors were asked to put banners on highways in Oriya and Hindi explaining the arrangements done for the migrant labour going by foot. Once they reach the relief centre, people belonging to AP are to be sent to their native districts by APSRTC buses free of cost,'' officials said. 

