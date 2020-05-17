STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NGOs, youth feed home-bound migrants in Andhra

AUTD with the aid extended by students, youth and others, distributed 1,000 packets of food and water to migrant workers from Anakapalle bypass to Anandapuram junction.

Published: 17th May 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Various state governments including Delhi, Kerala, Andhra, Telangana, Bihar and others have started sending migrants back home. In Karnataka, buses have been arranged allowing 30 passengers each keeping social distancing in mind. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

Various state governments including Delhi, Kerala, Andhra, Telangana, Bihar and others have started sending migrants back home. In Karnataka, buses have been arranged allowing 30 passengers in each keeping social distancing in mind. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  With many migrant workers setting out to reach their hometowns through available means of transport, Good Samaritans and NGOs are coming to their rescue by providing them food and water. There is no let up in flow of huge number of migrant workers, which started almost a week ago. They are coming from Chennai, Hyderabad and Vijayawada. 

Association for Urban and Tribal Development (AUTD) representative Pragada Vasu told TNIE that they were moved by the plight of the families of migrant workers, including women and children, who were going to their native villages. Most of them, do not have money to buy food.

AUTD with the aid extended by students, youth and others, distributed 1,000 packets of food and water to migrant workers from Anakapalle bypass to Anandapuram junction.

Vasu said that they were running shelters for migrant workers for the last 53 days. The migrant workers were provided food, masks and santisers. Dry ration worth `1,500 was also distributed among migrant workers stranded in Visakhapatnam. Sahadev, who was going to Rambha, near Chilika in Odisha, from Vijayawada on foot, said he started almost six days ago. He was very much overwhelmed by the hospitality shown by people in several places, who came forward voluntarily to give him food and water. They were generous and some of them even gave him pain relief tablets, Sahadev said. He said he was working as a mason.

AUTD representatives distributing food to migrant workers, who are heading for their homes on foot, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday I Express

Though there was no work for 45 days, he stayed there with hope that the works would resume, he said and added that now he lost hope and was going to his native place. BJP national council member P Samba Murthy provided breakfast and water to migrant workers. He even provided shelter for those who wanted to get fresh up at his Kinnera cinema theatre. A couple of engineering students were seen distributing bread and boiled eggs along with water sachets. The youths, who did not want to be identified, said they were doing the service after they read about the plight of workers in newspapers. Meanwhile, a Shramik special train carrying migrant workers left for Rajasthan from Vizag. The train was arranged after the problems of migrant workers were brought to the notice of the government through the district collector by a team of Rajasthani traders. They provided the workers food and essentials. 

Migrant worker dies of fever in Mumbai
Srikakulam: A migrant worker reportedly died of fever at Mod Island in Mumbai on Saturday. He has been identified as G Mallesu (40) from Kottapeta village of Vajrapukotturu mandal and was working as an assistant at Vatramahdevaha set in Mod Island in Mumbai. According to the co-worker, N Potayya,  from Patameghavaram village of Santabommali mandal in the district, Mallesu had been suffering from fever for the past four days. As they were stranded in the island, they could not shift him to the hospital. He also said that none of the officials helped them in shifting the victim to the hospital. 

Coronavirus
