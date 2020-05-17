STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PG medical student tests positive for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam

The three primary contacts of the student tested negative and five of his secondary contacts will be sent for Covid-19 testing.

Published: 17th May 2020 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A postgraduate medical student is among the three who tested positive in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday. The student was reportedly present during the dialysis performed on a person from Chengalraopeta, who died due to coronavirus.

The PG medical student was staying in Maharanipeta hostel. However, since the death of Chengalraopeta man, he was in quarantine, according to a health official. The three primary contacts of the student tested negative and five of his secondary contacts will be sent for Covid-19 testing, he said.

With three new positive cases, the total number of cases in Visakhapatnam district touched 75. Of them, only 41 are active cases as 33 affected persons got discharged from hospital after treatment. One person died of the virus in the district.

The second positive case was reported in Narsipatnam on Sunday after 28 days of first positive case in the town. The fresh case was reported when the authorities are gearing up to lift the red zone as no new cases were reported for 28 days. A 36-year-old man came to Narsipatnam from Hyderabad in a lorry and he tested positive for COVID-19. Two more people have come into contact with the man.

The third positive case was reported in Bowdara Road in the city. A 45-year-old man tested positive and the officials were trying to find how he contracted the virus. All the three persons, who tested positive, were shifted to GITAM Hospital, where they were undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, two of the three migrant workers who tested positive in Cheedikada mandal reportedly have links with the Koyambedu market in Tamil Nadu.

