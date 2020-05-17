Shramik special train takes 1,450 back to Uttar Pradesh from Andhra

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A Shramik special train carrying 1,450 migrant workers left for Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Joint Collector M Gowthami flagged off the special train at the railway station here. Speaking on the occasion, she said the migrant workers hailing from UP registered their names to return to their hometowns through Spandana website. After screening all the migrant workers, they were sent to their native places. Masks were also provided to them.

A sum of Rs 13 lakh was spent for sending the migrant workers of UP to their hometowns. The Shramik special train will halt at three stations only during its journey. Food, fruits and water bottles were provided to the migrant workers travelling in the special train.

The district administration would make arrangements to send migrant workers hailing from other States to their hometowns if they registered their names through Spandana website, the Joint Collector said. Revenue Divisional Officer A Malola, Municipal Commissioner S Lavanna, Special Deputy Collector S Chinna Ramudu, DSP Suryanarayana and other officials were present.