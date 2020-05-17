STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Whopping 80 patients recover in a day in Krishna district; just 62 cases remain

The district recorded a total of 367 cases, the third-highest in AP, after Kurnool (608) and Guntur (413).

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A record 80 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals in Krishna district on Saturday. The district now has just 62 active cases, as 291 patients have recovered. Krishna district, particularly Vijayawada city, witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases after a couple of lorry drivers turned super-spreaders, passing on the virus to nearly 60 people in Krishna Lanka and Karmika Nagar.

The district administration has now heaved a sigh of relief as the recovery rate stands at more than 100 per cent, Collector A Md Imtiaz said on Saturday. In the district, coronavirus has claimed 14 lives, the second-highest in the state after Kurnool (19).

“The high number of people discharged comes as a big relief to the people of Krishna district. These patients were discharged after they tested negative for coronavirus twice, as per the protocol. They will now have to be in home quarantine for 14 days as a precaution,” Imtiaz said, adding that all those who were discharged were given `2,000, as per protocol.

Meanwhile, seven people tested positive for the virus between 9 am Friday and 9 am Saturday. Officials said the new cases were reported in Gollapudi and Ajith Singh Nagar. Among the five new cases in Gollapudi, three patients are from the same family. Another member of the family had earlier died of Covid-19.

