All-party meet demands closure of LG Polymers unit

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: An all-party meet held here on Sunday demanded closure of LG Polymers unit at RR Venkatapuram and framing of criminal charges against the management. Addressing the meeting, leaders from various parties accused the State government of washing its hands of the tragedy by just paying compensation to the victims in the affected villages.

They said thousands of people were affected by the vapour leak, which claimed 12 lives and left several hundreds hospitalised. “The government, instead of filing criminal cases against the management and arresting them, was foisting false cases against opposition leaders, who are going to console victims.

At the same time, the ruling party leaders are moving freely in the affected villages,” they alleged. The meeting demanded that the government withdraw false cases filed against opposition leaders and shift the chemical unit from the residential locality.

CPI State joint secretary JV Satyanarayana Murthy presided over the meeting. TDP state secretary Md Nazeer, CPM city secretary RKSV Kumar, CPI city secretary M Pydi Raju, Congress leader S Sudhakar, CPI-ML (New Democracy) leader Y Kondaiah, MCPI leader GVM Sankara Rao and Dalita Hakkula Samakhya leader K Venkataramana were present.