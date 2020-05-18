STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh maintains lead with 4,476 tests per million

Andhra Pradesh continues to be top among the States in number of tests per million people. On an average, AP is conducting 4,476 tests per million as against the national average of 1,606.

Published: 18th May 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

(Image used for representation) A medic arranges tubes after collecting swab samples for COVID-19 tests at Government Medical College in Jammu Wednesday May 13 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh continues to be top among the States in number of tests per million people. On an average, AP is conducting 4,476 tests per million as against the national average of 1,606. Tamil Nadu with 4,066 and Rajasthan with 2,831 tests per million occupy second and third positions. 

The State is also performing better than national average in positivity rate, recovery rate and mortality rate.  Positivity rate of AP is 1 per cent, while national average is 4.07 per cent. Recovery rate of the State is 61.18 per cent, while that of India is 37.75 per cent and the mortality rate of the State stands at 2.1 per cent as against national average of 3.17 per cent. 

Twenty-five new COVID-19 cases reported in AP in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday took the total cases to 2,380, which include 150 of other States. The toll touched 50-mark with another casualty reported in Krishna district. In all, 9,880 samples were tested in the 24 hours.  According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Sunday morning, the number of discharged till Sunday morning touched 1,456 with the addition of 126. 

Out of the 126 patients recovered, Krishna district accounted for 42, Guntur 18, Kurnool 15, Nellore 13, Visakhapatnam 7, West Godavari 3, Kadapa 3, East Godavari 1 and Anantapur 1 and 23 belonging to Gujarat (Other states category). However, later in the day,  another 28 patients were discharged in Kurnool district, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,484. Among the 25 new cases reported, five were linked Koymbedu market in Chennai.

Three of them were from Prakasam and one each from Chittoor and Kurnool.  Four new Covid cases each were reported in Chittoor and Guntur, taking the tally in those districts to 177 and 417 respectively.  With three new cases, Kurnool count went up to 611. Three new cases in Prakasam took the district count to 66. Visakhapatnam reported three new cases. With seven new cases, Srikakulam count increased to 14 from 7. Nellore tally touched 150-mark with the addition of one case. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra coronavirus testing coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp