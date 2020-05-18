Andhra Pradesh maintains lead with 4,476 tests per million

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh continues to be top among the States in number of tests per million people. On an average, AP is conducting 4,476 tests per million as against the national average of 1,606. Tamil Nadu with 4,066 and Rajasthan with 2,831 tests per million occupy second and third positions.

The State is also performing better than national average in positivity rate, recovery rate and mortality rate. Positivity rate of AP is 1 per cent, while national average is 4.07 per cent. Recovery rate of the State is 61.18 per cent, while that of India is 37.75 per cent and the mortality rate of the State stands at 2.1 per cent as against national average of 3.17 per cent.

Twenty-five new COVID-19 cases reported in AP in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday took the total cases to 2,380, which include 150 of other States. The toll touched 50-mark with another casualty reported in Krishna district. In all, 9,880 samples were tested in the 24 hours. According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Sunday morning, the number of discharged till Sunday morning touched 1,456 with the addition of 126.

Out of the 126 patients recovered, Krishna district accounted for 42, Guntur 18, Kurnool 15, Nellore 13, Visakhapatnam 7, West Godavari 3, Kadapa 3, East Godavari 1 and Anantapur 1 and 23 belonging to Gujarat (Other states category). However, later in the day, another 28 patients were discharged in Kurnool district, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,484. Among the 25 new cases reported, five were linked Koymbedu market in Chennai.

Three of them were from Prakasam and one each from Chittoor and Kurnool. Four new Covid cases each were reported in Chittoor and Guntur, taking the tally in those districts to 177 and 417 respectively. With three new cases, Kurnool count went up to 611. Three new cases in Prakasam took the district count to 66. Visakhapatnam reported three new cases. With seven new cases, Srikakulam count increased to 14 from 7. Nellore tally touched 150-mark with the addition of one case.