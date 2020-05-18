COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh BJP unit Lanka Dinakar takes on Congress over migrant crisis

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the chief ministers of Congress-led Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have said that there were no pending permission to be given for running Shramik trains for migrant workers, member of Andhra Pradesh BJP unit Lanka Dinakar criticised Congress’ Rahul Gandhi for pointing fingers at the Centre.

“Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal said that 105 trains were allocated to Chhattisgarh, but the state allowed only eight. Instead of shedding crocodile tears for migrants, Rahul Gandhi should answer why the states in which Congress is ruling are not allowing the trains.

Till now, they have made only tall claims that the Pradesh Congress Committees would bear the costs of transporting the migrants.” He alleged that West Bengal also has not been taking care of its citizens who migrated to other states.