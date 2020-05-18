COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh's Palasa MLA feeding 1,000 migrants daily

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: As several migrants from Odisha, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh, have been going to their native places on foot and other modes of transport via Srikakulam along NH-16, Palasa MLA S Appala Raju has started serving food to them by setting up Rajanna Canteen.

He has been distributing food to 1,000 migrants for the last four days with the help of donors and businessmen. A tent was erected on the roadside at Ramakrishnapuram in Palasa to provide temporary relief to the migrants. Speaking to TNIE, the MLA said, “We supply curd rice with curry for lunch and tamarind rice and other varieties for dinner.”