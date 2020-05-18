COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh now at 2432, 830 active cases 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With 52 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally shot up to 2432. There were no casualties. Out of the total cases, 150 belong to other states. 9,713 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Center (Health) on Monday morning, as many as 94 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the state after their recovery. Guntur district alone accounted for 40 discharged cases, while Kurnool had 28, Krishna - 10, Chittoor - 5, East Godavari - 4, Visakhapatnam - 4, Anantapur - 2 and Kadapa - 1. Another two people from other states category were also discharged, taking the cumulative total of discharged in the state to 1552. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 830

Among the 52 new cases reported, 19 people had visited Koyembedu Wholesale Market in Chennai (12 from Chittoor and 7 from Nellore).

With 15 new cases each reported in Krishna and Chittoor districts, the tally in those two districts increased to 382 and 192 respectively. Seven new cases in Nellore took the total count in the district to 157. East Godavari district tally increased to 57 with five more cases reported. The total number of cases in Kurnool district went up to 612 with four more new cases. Kadapa district tally increased to 104 with two more new cases reported in the district.

Similarly, two cases reported in West Godavari district increased the total number of cases in the district to 72. One each new case in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram took the total number of cases in the two districts to 76 and 8 respectively.