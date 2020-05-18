Gales likely along Andhra Pradesh coast, warning issued to fishermen

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Cyclone Amphan over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighborhood moved slowly northwestwards with a speed of 3 kmph and intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and lay centred over central parts of south Bay of Bengal and neighborhood at 11:30 am on Sunday about 980 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 1,130 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 1,250 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh), according to an IMD report.

The cyclonic storm is very likely to move near northwards slowly in the next 24 hours and then re-curve north-northeastwards and move fast across the northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) by Wednesday afternoon or evening as a severe cyclonic storm.

Under its influence, strong surface winds from northeasterly direction with 40-50 kmph speed is likely to reach along and off Andhra Pradesh coast, due to which the sea would be very rough. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea, according to the cyclone warning centre, Visakhapatnam on Sunday.