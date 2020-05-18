Kurnool slowly coming out of COVID-19 shadow

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: With the discharge of 28 Covid-19 patients from hospitals on Sunday evening, a total of 433 infectees in Kurnool district have defeated the coronavirus, said District Collector G Veerapandian.

Meanwhile, three fresh cases were reported on Sunday, taking the corona count to 611 in the district. Currently, Kurnool district has 159 active cases. The patients were discharged after they tested negative for the virus twice. They were also given `2,000 financial assistance.

During a review meeting, the Collector directed the officials to extensively conduct tests and closely monitor new people entering rural areas. “If they are symptomatic, they must be advised quarantine,” he said.