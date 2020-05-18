Seven new cases reported in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Seven new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in the district on Sunday, taking the tally to 14. Of them, two each are reported from Srikakulam, Ichchapuram and Sompeta mandals and another from Kaviti mandal.

All the seven new cases are migrants, particularly fishermen, who returned from Chennai by bus a week ago. Soon after their arrival, the fishermen were shifted to quarantine centres, said Covid-19 nodal officer B Jagannadha Rao. He said that of the seven new cases, five were admitted to the Covid-19 designated GEMS hospital in Srikakulam and two others to the State Covid-19 hospital Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences.

One more discharged

One more person was discharged in Srikakulam on Sunday. The primary contacts of a Delhi returnee, who tested positive on April 25, along with his three family members, from Pathapatnam was admitted to GEMS hospital. His wife and daughter who contracted the virus from the Delhi returnee were discharged a week ago. On Sunday, the head of the family was discharged.