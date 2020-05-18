STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suspended Andhra Pradesh doctor has controversial track record

Rao had come under fire earlier for allegedly refusing to administer anaesthesia to six women during delivery.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Suspended anaesthetist Sudhakar Rao, who created a flutter by staging a half-naked protest on the national highway near Port Hospital in the city on Saturday, was reportedly involved in several controversies earlier.  Following his alleged unruly behaviour on Saturday, he was initially shifted to fourth town police station from there he was sent to KGH for examination.

As per the advice of KGH doctors, he was admitted to Government Hospital for Mental Care. Rao attended a review meeting conducted by MLA Petla Uma Ganesh with municipal officials in April first week. However, following his unsavoury remarks at the meeting, officials asked him to go out. The remarks made by Rao to the media became controversial. 

He then levelled allegations that there were no masks and sanitisers at Covid hospital. He also alleged that he was given only one N95 mask and told to use it even after 15 days. Following the incidents, the government suspended the anaesthetist. Rao had come under fire earlier for allegedly refusing to administer anaesthesia to six women during delivery. When relatives of the women staged protest, the MLA intervened and arranged another anaesthetist.

Area hospital superintendent HV Dora had lodged a complaint against Rao alleging that the latter threatened him by confining him in a room in the hospital. Meanwhile, the Saturday’s incident took a political turn with opposition, including TDP and Left parties, alleging that the anaesthetist was being harassed by the State government. BJP MLC PVN Madhav also urged the government to take a lenient view towards Rao. Commissioner of Police RK Meena said police did not target the doctor. He said a case under the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act was pending against the doctor.    

