Tension in Andhra village as locals protest performing last rites of COVID-19 victim

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension is prevailing in Adavuru village of Nandalur Mandal in Kadapa district with the family members of a late COVID-19 positive person making arrangements to perform her last rites. The villagers objected the move fearing it might lead to the spread of coronavirus in the village.

According to information reaching here, a woman from Adavuru village went to her relative's house in Pune in Maharashtra some time back where she died of cancer. She was also tested positive for coronavirus later. The woman's family members are bringing back the body of the deceased to Adavuru in a private ambulance.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Pune alerted the officials in Kadapa about the shifting of the body and the local officials made arrangements for the last rites of the victim in the village on the banks of a local rivulet Cheyyeti. Coming to know about the plans to perform the last rites of the COVID-19 positive victim in their village, locals gathered in large numbers and are staging a protest demanding that the victim should not be cremated in the village.

Additional police forces and revenue officials rushed to the village and are trying to pacify the agitating villagers. The victim's body is yet to arrive in the village, till the last reports came in.