Vizag ‘locking up’ coronavirus with steely resolve

VISAKHAPATNAM: “Vizag’s cosmopolitan culture and discipline among people with regard to social distancing has helped contain spread of COVID-19 initially. However following relaxation, people particularly in bylanes in areas such as Dandu Bazaar, did not follow social distancing, which led to the rise in number of cases in the recent past. They thought the lockdown was nothing but a holiday and enjoyed playing games giving social distancing a go-by,” said Andhra Medical College principal PV Sudhakar, who is covid in-charge for three north coastal Andhra districts.

Speaking to TNIE, the AMC principal stated that people, who are conscious both socially and health wise, have kept themselves safe. However, the problem was with those who did not follow social distancing and the congregation of people, which was more in bylanes where the vigil cannot be kept round-the-clock. The health administration is fully geared up to meet any eventuality, he observed.

Fight against Covid-19 in the district started with forming various committees by the district collector to tackle Covid-19 situation. Multi-pronged and proactive approach of officials helped in identifying foreign returnees and quarantining them, Sudhakar pointed out. “Though we started conducting Covid-19 testing in Visakhapatnam district only on April 6, we surpassed all other districts and emerged numero uno in the State. The technicians were posted in three shifts to run the lab 24x7. From 11 tests on the first day, we are now conducting 1,300 tests a day, which is highest in the State,” he claimed.

“Now the testing lab has been shifted to a more spacious location on the premises of the KGH to meet the future needs. Now there are PCR machines which can conduct 300 tests each per day. For cluster containment management and quarantining, Andhra Medical College staff have been deployed,” the AMC principal explained. He lauded the rapid response teams for checking the spread of virus in containment zones. Referring to the complaints of shortage of PPE kits and N95 masks, Sudhakar said though they have enough stock of protective gear, some miscreants tried to instigate others. As many as 1,000 medical fraternity were given four N95 masks each after taking their signatures and 250 sanitisers were distributed to junior doctors, he asserted.

Compounding woes, styrene gas impacted social distancing in the city, he recalled, adding that their prime concern at that time was to save patients. “We are trying our best to prevent complications among affected people through early diagnosis and by providing best medical care. YSR clinic will be set up with 10-beds. An advanced diagnostic facility will be set up to meet their future needs. A doctor with 30 to 40 years of experience will be treating them. Periodical checks will be done on villagers and the first test will be done next week,” the AMC principal maintained.

“I have designed a book like pattadar passbook to be given to patients with details of case history and dates of his consultation and treatment. It will be a ready reckoner even if he or she is referred to a specialist. About 15,000 books will be distributed after getting clearance,” he explained. He appreciated the medical professionals for multi-tasking in tackling both corona and styrene cases in the city. Giving full credit to Collector V Vinay Chand for effective management of containing the spread of Covid-19 in the district, Sudhakar described the latter a true team leader for executing his plan of action perfectly to check the spread of the virus.