33rd EAC meet to hear LG Polymers issue on May 19

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The 33rd meeting of Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change, which is hearing violations of environment impact assessment (EIA) notification for three days since Sunday will hear the alleged gas leak by LG Polymers plant at RR Venkatapuram in Pendurthy mandal in Visakhapatnam district through a video conference on Tuesday.

National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the environment ministry will moderate the video conference, which will be held between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

It is learnt the meeting would examine the terms of reference with regard to manufacture of polystyrene and expandable total polystyrene total capacity from 415 TPD to 655 TPD by LG Polymers.

Environmentalist EAS Sarma in a letter to CK Mishra, Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change secretary said the gas leak incident that took place at LG Polymers plant left 12 persons dead and landed thousands in the hospital. The toxic gases spread up to five km to 10 km from the plant. He said the ministry cannot afford to be a passive onlooker.

The LG Polymers incident represents the tip of the iceberg of what is going to happen in case of several industrial units handling hazardous chemicals, not subject to any worthwhile regulatory scrutiny, Sarma said.

He said thousands of industrial units have escaped environmental scrutiny and are awaiting “regularisation” of their dangerous existence. If it grants ex post facto approval for such units, it will pave the way for more such units to come up defying scrutiny. He requested the ministry to identify all such units and close them down if they failed to comply with norms.