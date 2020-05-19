STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After recovery, Andhra Pradesh health worker volunteers to donate blood for plasma therapy

The health worker was admitted to the hospital after she was tested positive for coronavirus 15 days ago.

Published: 19th May 2020 09:49 AM

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: After recovering from a deadly virus and getting discharged from Sri Padmavathi Medical College Hospital, a state Covid-19 hospital, a health worker of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) has volunteered to donate blood for plasma therapy.

The health worker was admitted to the hospital after she was tested positive for coronavirus 15 days ago. There, she was isolated and discharged on Monday after testing negative twice.After coming to know that SVIMS was going to start the much-awaited plasma therapy soon and, thus, was looking for donors, she went to the hospital’s blood bank to help other patients who are yet to recover. She credited her successful battle against the virus to the efforts of doctors and other staff.  

“I recovered only because of the efforts of doctors, nurses, technicians and sanitation staff. I will join duty after quarantine of two more weeks in SVIMS. I would like to donate my blood for plasma therapy, which is to be introduced in the hospital,” the health worker said.

SVIMS director Dr B.Vengamma appreciated the health worker for coming forward to donate her blood. She also appealed to other recovered patients to do the same and help people who are critically sick.

