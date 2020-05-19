STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM enacting new drama on projects: TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

Holding an online meeting with senior TDP leaders and people’s representatives on Monday, Naidu alleged that Jagan was behaving like a psycho bent on harming the State and its people.

Published: 19th May 2020 09:29 AM

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of exhibiting his expertise in conspiracies, misinformation, faction politics and destructive tendencies instead of providing good governance to people, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu said that the YSRC government failed to complete even a single irrigation project in the State despite completing one year in office.

“The TDP regime completed 23 projects and provided water to 32 lakh acres in its five-year tenure,” he said.

Recalling Jagan’s warning before the elections that AP and Telangana would become bitter enemies like India and Pakistan if the latter was allowed to construct Kaleshwaram project, the TDP chief said the Chief Minister attended its inauguration and praised his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao for his willingness to allow laying of AP project canals on Telangana soil.

After a few months, the AP Chief Minister has started enacting a different drama on irrigation projects, which showed that Jagan could stoop to any level to divert the attention of people from burning issues of the State, he observed.

Holding an online meeting with senior TDP leaders and people’s representatives on Monday, Naidu alleged that Jagan was behaving like a psycho bent on harming the State and its people.

